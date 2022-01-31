SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 3.4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.51. 6,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,168,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

