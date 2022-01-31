SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

S92 stock traded up €0.58 ($0.65) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €31.18 ($35.03). The stock had a trading volume of 179,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €29.62 ($33.28) and a 1-year high of €63.95 ($71.85). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.92.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

