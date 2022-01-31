Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($14.21).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,080 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.58) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 746.61 ($10.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £994.56 million and a PE ratio of 497.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 645 ($8.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($14.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

