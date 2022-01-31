SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SMRT traded up 0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 7.68. 653,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.21. SmartRent has a 1-year low of 6.53 and a 1-year high of 15.14.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.