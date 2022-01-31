Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,408,266. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

