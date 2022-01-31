Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,102 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Smartsheet worth $24,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $7,284,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 498,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,408,266. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

