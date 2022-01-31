Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $53,165.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

