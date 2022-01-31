SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $558.95 and last traded at $555.52. Approximately 1,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $552.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $642.12 and a 200-day moving average of $632.53.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

