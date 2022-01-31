SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

