Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

SNAP stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $31.99. 249,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,602,141. Snap has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $89,918,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 459,427 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

