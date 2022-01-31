Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $67.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.93% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. 249,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,602,141. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. Snap has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

