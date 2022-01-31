Snetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,375.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snetwork has a market cap of $1.26 million and $50,375.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Snetwork

Snetwork (CRYPTO:SNET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,594,132 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

