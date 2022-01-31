Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $42,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $253.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

