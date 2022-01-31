SnowSwap Price Hits $2.73 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $135,573.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

