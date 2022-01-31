Soda Coin Price Reaches $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and $802,000.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00114291 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

