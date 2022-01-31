Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.39. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 463 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $702.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 44.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

