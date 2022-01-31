SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

1/28/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.

1/24/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/7/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $18.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.99. 21,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

