SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):
- 1/28/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.
- 1/24/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00.
- 1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.
- 1/7/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $18.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.99. 21,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
