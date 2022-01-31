SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

