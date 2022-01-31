SolFarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.06 or 0.06965444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.56 or 0.99615986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

