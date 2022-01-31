Sologenic Price Tops $0.43 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Sologenic has a market cap of $87.00 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

