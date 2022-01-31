SOLVE Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.52 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $608,410.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00101851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

