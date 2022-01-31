Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

SONX opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

