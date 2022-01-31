SONM [old] Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One SONM [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM [old] has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SONM [old]

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

