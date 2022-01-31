Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

