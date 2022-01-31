SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,539.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $157,883.12 and approximately $5,539.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.81 or 1.00009440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00492599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,629 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

