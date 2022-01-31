Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $464.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

