Soros Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $253.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

