Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 299,413 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,413 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.81% of BGC Partners worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

