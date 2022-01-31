Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $344.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average of $391.75. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $272.00 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

