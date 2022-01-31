Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.07. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 104,141 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.