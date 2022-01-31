Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.08. 27,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a market cap of C$28.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

