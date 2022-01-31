South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $28.79 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.