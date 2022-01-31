South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $82.21

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.21, but opened at $80.01. South State shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 1,787 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Stephens increased their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in South State by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

