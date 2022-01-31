Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.52

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 296702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Get Southern alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.