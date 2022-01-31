Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,989 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 227.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

