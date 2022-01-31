Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 611,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,248,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $375.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

