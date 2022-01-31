SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $418,136.55 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $418,136.55 and $121,816.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

