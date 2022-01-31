Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 67522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.