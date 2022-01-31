Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $474,185.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $474,185.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,069,399 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

