SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

