SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $172,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

