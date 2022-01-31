SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.16

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 9856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

