SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $42,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

SDY stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $104.98 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

