Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178081 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00029055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00371106 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

