Spin Master Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

Spin Master stock opened at C$41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.58.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

