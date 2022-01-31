Splintershards (SPS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $52.74 million and $2.55 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

