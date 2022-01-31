Sportcash One Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $242,420.25 and approximately $24,951.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

