Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.83 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 524,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 377,706 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.