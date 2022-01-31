Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.83 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.
In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
