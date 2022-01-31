Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading 9.6% Higher

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.55 and last traded at $189.52. 44,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,754,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

