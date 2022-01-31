Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.24 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

